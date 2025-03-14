Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking stock opened at $4,295.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,825.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,666.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

