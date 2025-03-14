Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

BAH opened at $111.31 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.