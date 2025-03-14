Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNAI opened at $0.40 on Friday. Brand Engagement Network has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.