Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $70.67

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 76,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $55.56 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 694.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,862.50%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

