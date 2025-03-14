Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:EDV FY2029 Earnings

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC cut shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$32.10 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.03 and a 1 year high of C$34.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.07%.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

