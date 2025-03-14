Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,031,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $71,915,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 258.0% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 646,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO opened at $117.88 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

