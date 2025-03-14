Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BURBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
