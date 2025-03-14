Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BURBY

Burberry Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Burberry Group Company Profile

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.