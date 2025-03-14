Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,098,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,244,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,245 shares of company stock valued at $32,534,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

