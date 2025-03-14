Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) Insider Purchases $97,500.00 in Stock

Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) insider David J. Croyle bought 24,375 shares of Callan Jmb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Callan Jmb Stock Performance

CJMB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 3,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,741. Callan Jmb Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

About Callan Jmb

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

