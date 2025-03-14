Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

