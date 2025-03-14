Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,570 shares of company stock worth $8,599,549. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

CHD stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

