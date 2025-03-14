Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Nestlé by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Nestlé

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.