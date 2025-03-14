Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.89. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

