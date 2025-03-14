Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.95 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.50). Castings shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.37), with a volume of 6,536 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castings from GBX 340 ($4.40) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.
