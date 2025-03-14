CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRVO. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CervoMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CervoMed by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

