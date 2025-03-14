CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,582,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,187,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.