Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Rene Hemsey Sells 11,060 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $109.51 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

