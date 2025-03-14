Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Shares of CTAS opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.11. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.51 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

