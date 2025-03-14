Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 535 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 399,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGZ opened at $109.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.