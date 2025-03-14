Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $301,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

