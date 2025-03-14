Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $450,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $120.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.