Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,235,927,000 after acquiring an additional 633,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,583 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 318,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,344,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,076,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $182.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.78. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $104.89 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.