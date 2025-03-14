Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 7.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $42,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $189.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.54 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649 shares of company stock valued at $738,519. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

