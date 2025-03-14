Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Director Sells $317,688.00 in Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,604 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $317,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $765,428. This represents a 29.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.