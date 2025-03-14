Coherus BioSciences’ (CHRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 119,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 252,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

