Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 82,874 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $71,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,769,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,155,000 after buying an additional 204,965 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

