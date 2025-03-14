Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 148,567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $92,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.