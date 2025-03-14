Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.2 %

CCU opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after buying an additional 281,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Bennbridge Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,120,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $7,141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

