Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 76,299 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 197,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on HUT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.
Hut 8 Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ HUT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.95.
Hut 8 Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
