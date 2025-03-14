Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jones Trading

Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTNM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 1,248.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 820,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 373,327 shares during the period.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

