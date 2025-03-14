Corey Neil Riley Sells 3,500 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,129.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.58. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

