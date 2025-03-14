Craig Hallum Cuts Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target to $11.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Immersion Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. Immersion has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 276.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Immersion by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

