D-Wave Quantum’s (QBTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QBTS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $29,624,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This trade represents a 19.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,071,206 shares of company stock worth $53,438,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

