Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 12.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Repligen by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

