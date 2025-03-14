Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 442,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 947,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,280,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after purchasing an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 708,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,224.48. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

