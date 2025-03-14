Darrell W. Chambliss Sells 13,566 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total transaction of C$3,678,448.03.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at C$264.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$263.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$256.17. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$219.62 and a one year high of C$280.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

