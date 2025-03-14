Darrell W. Chambliss Sells 13,566 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total transaction of C$3,678,448.03.
Waste Connections Price Performance
WCN stock opened at C$264.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$263.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$256.17. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$219.62 and a one year high of C$280.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Connections Company Profile
