David L. Swartz Sells 25,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,566.28. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in RadNet by 10,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RadNet

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.