David Vennettilli Sells 43,238 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,700.90. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $765.15 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 440,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

