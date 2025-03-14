David Vennettilli Sells 43,238 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,700.90. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $765.15 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of OppFi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 440,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OPFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
