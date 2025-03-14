Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

