Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 400.9% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.1 %

DHLGY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 65,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,369. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.