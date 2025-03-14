Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 400.9% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
