dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.52 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $237.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,530,585 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,531,670.32387766 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99934013 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

