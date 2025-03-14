Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,887 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

