Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $90.61 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,666 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $90,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

