Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,947 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $443,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $314.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.05.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

