DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Loop Capital

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $186.69 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.77. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

