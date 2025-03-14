Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

