Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364,629 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 647,676 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,865,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,039,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 450,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.97 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

