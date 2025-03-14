Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.61 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 1298234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.