Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $4,529,259.90 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $4,529,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,680.05. This trade represents a 29.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34.

IRON stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

