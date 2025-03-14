Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

